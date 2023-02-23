Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 100,827 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,827 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Coupang were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 1,174.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 8.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupang by 17.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 38.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,824,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,091,000 after purchasing an additional 783,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.34. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $27.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,500,000 shares of company stock worth $657,152,335 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.