Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 1,103 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

STAA opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

