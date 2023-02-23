Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 470 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,250,000 after buying an additional 321,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $180.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day moving average of $172.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

