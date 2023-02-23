Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,004 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,950,000 after acquiring an additional 827,684 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 173,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 41,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AXTA. BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.