Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $169,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

