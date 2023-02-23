Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

