Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,334 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth $321,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 5.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Copart by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 47,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 86.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 63,632.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after buying an additional 1,555,817 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.