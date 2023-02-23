Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 14,837 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.