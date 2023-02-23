Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 172 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $311.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

