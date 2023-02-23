Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 21,513 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,513 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.06% of CGI worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

