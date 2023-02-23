Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 3,481 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,742 shares of company stock worth $3,820,343. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $112.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average of $116.13. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

