Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 7,601 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

