Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.13% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $145.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total transaction of $64,965.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $846,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,241. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also

