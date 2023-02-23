Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $25.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,860,523 shares of company stock valued at $45,814,690. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $11,863,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinterest by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,319,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 230,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

