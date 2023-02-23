Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

PFG opened at $88.15 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

