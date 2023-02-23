Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.89. Procaps Group shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 92,708 shares.

Procaps Group Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procaps Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

