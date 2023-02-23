ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $30.69

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.69, but opened at $31.48. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 756,195 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

