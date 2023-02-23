Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after buying an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,886,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,454,000 after buying an additional 265,547 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,894,000 after buying an additional 1,614,640 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortive Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

