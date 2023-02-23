Prudential PLC Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $95.36 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

