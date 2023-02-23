Prudential PLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $184.37 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $161.32.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Cowen upped their price target on Workday to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

