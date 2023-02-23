Prudential PLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.18.

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $287.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $625.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

