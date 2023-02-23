Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.