Prudential PLC Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.5% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 82,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BR opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.49 and its 200 day moving average is $149.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.