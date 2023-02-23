Prudential PLC Sells 6,479 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $242.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day moving average is $234.75. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

