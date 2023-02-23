Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.11% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Puma Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €60.20 ($64.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Puma has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €91.26 ($97.09). The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

