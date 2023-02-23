Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Down 0.1 %

QRVO opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.