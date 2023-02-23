Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $143.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

