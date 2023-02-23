Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 316.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AJRD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

AJRD stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $56.59.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

