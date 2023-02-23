Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BARK were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in BARK in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in BARK during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BARK by 1,191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BARK

In other BARK news, Director Jim Mcginty purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,052.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,864,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,572.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Mcginty acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,726 shares in the company, valued at $207,052.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 174,700 shares of company stock worth $267,021. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BARK Stock Performance

BARK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. BARK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. On average, analysts predict that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BARK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Featured Stories

