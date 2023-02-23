Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

