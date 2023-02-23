Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 249.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

