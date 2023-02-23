Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of AA opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.62, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

