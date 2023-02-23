Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $137.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $119.39 on Monday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.78.

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,879 shares of company stock worth $1,715,774. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

