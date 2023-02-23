Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,016 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average of $151.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

