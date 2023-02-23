Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $119.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

