Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $219,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,057.73 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,936.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,503.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $89.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,927 shares of company stock valued at $20,690,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

