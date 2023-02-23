Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Waters by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 568.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $18,313,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT stock opened at $321.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Insider Activity at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

