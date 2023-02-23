Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 792.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after buying an additional 150,608 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $148.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.48. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $162.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

