Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $264.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,133 shares of company stock worth $11,730,750. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

