Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.