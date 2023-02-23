Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 46,830 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,830 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,251 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $53.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

