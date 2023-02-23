Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 6,884 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $553,406.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

