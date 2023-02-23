Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 76,448 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 76,448 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEO opened at $14.76 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $21.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

