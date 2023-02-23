Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 940,058 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,917,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 75,804 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,356,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 919,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $62,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,626 shares of company stock worth $2,462,585. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of BCRX opened at $9.77 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

