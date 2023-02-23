Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $110.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.36.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

