Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,046,000 after purchasing an additional 266,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,086,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC stock opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total value of $448,385.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,430,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,844,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,627 shares of company stock valued at $53,336,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

