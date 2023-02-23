Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $62.85 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.20%.

Regency Centers declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

