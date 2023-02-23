Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,963,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 130,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,221,000 after buying an additional 66,692 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.19.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $748.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $734.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.83. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

