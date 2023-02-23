Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Erik Engstrom Sells 93,039 Shares of Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.01), for a total value of £2,318,531.88 ($2,792,066.33).
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,552 ($30.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £48.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,002.35. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,552 ($30.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,377.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,321.28.
Relx Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 38.90 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 6,470.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Articles
