Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Erik Engstrom Sells 93,039 Shares of Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.01), for a total value of £2,318,531.88 ($2,792,066.33).

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,552 ($30.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £48.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,002.35. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,552 ($30.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,377.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,321.28.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 38.90 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Relx Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($35.67) target price on Relx in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.13) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.08) price target on Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($25.89) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,810 ($33.84) target price on Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,543.38 ($30.63).

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

