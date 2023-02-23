Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,543.38 ($30.63).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.08) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,810 ($33.84) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($35.67) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.91) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Relx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.01), for a total transaction of £2,318,531.88 ($2,792,066.33). 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relx Stock Up 0.0 %

Relx Increases Dividend

REL stock opened at GBX 2,553 ($30.74) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,377.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,321.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.76 billion and a PE ratio of 3,004.71. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,562 ($30.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Relx’s payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.